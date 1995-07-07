Isaiah Saunders | Running Back

Idaho redshirt sophomore RB Isaiah Saunders rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in Thursday's 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Saunders scored from two and 26 yards out in the second quarter, then wrapped up his evening's touchdown tally with a 12-yard run to glory in the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-10, 223-pound redshirt sophomore came on hot at the end of the season, surpassing 80 yards rushing in each of his last four games and notching at least 140 yards in two of his final three contests. For the season as a whole, Saunders finishes out with 731 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.