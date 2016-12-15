Marshon Lattimore | Cornerback Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 192

Ohio State redshirt sophomore CB Marshon Lattimore declared for the NFL Draft. Lattimore tied for second on the team with four interceptions and was named first-team all-Conference this past season. Lattimore (6-foot, 192 pounds) is one of the top cornerback prospects in the class and a projected first-round pick. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah says Lattimore is the best cornerback he's studied this season. Lattimore follows CB Gareon Conley, S Malik Hooker, LB Raekwon McMillan, WR Noah Brown and OW Curtis Samuel as Buckeyes who have declared for the Draft early so far this offseason. Source: NFL.com

Ohio State redshirt sophomore CB Marshon Lattimore has not yet decided on the NFL Draft. Lattimore is a projected first-rounder, perhaps even a top-10 pick. "I'm just really focused on the game right now," Lattimore said. "It really hasn't hit me yet. I really don't feel like it's going to hit me until something happens. I don't know if I'm leaving or not, so I'm just not really worried about it right now." Lattimore's Buckeyes have a Fiesta Bowl date against Clemson on New Year's Eve. Lattimore against Mike Williams in man coverage is an epic in-game matchup to monitor. Source: bcsn.tv