Marshon Lattimore | Cornerback

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 192

Ohio State redshirt sophomore CB Marshon Lattimore declared for the NFL Draft.
Lattimore tied for second on the team with four interceptions and was named first-team all-Conference this past season. Lattimore (6-foot, 192 pounds) is one of the top cornerback prospects in the class and a projected first-round pick. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah says Lattimore is the best cornerback he's studied this season. Lattimore follows CB Gareon Conley, S Malik Hooker, LB Raekwon McMillan, WR Noah Brown and OW Curtis Samuel as Buckeyes who have declared for the Draft early so far this offseason. Jan 11 - 2:26 PM
Source: NFL.com
