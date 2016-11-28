Bobby Wilder | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
Podcast: Indians Check-In
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
Jon Gray to start Opening Day for Rockies
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: The Rise of Ross
Mar 31
Dose: Mirotic Madness
Mar 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 31
Mar 31
Roundtable: 2017-18 Targets
Mar 30
Dose: It's Westbrook's World!
Mar 30
Fantasy Values: Roto & DFS
Mar 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 29
Mar 29
Dose: Dray and Harden Hurting
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ivica Zubac (ankle sprain) out for season
Paul Millsap (left knee) practices on Friday
Michael Beasley (knee) available to play
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) a GTD on Friday
Malcolm Brogdon (back) will not play Friday
Marc Gasol (foot) will not play Friday night
Derrick Rose (knee) a GTD on Friday night
Carmelo Anthony (back) a GTD on Friday
James Harden has season-low four assists
Damian Lillard double-doubles in huge win
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic keying Blazers run
Devin Booker scores 33 points vs. Clippers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Final Week
Mar 31
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
Podcast: Getzlaf's Resurgence
Mar 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 30
Dose: Hutton shuts down Yotes
Mar 30
Defensemen Distribution
Mar 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 29
Wings Officially Miss Playoffs
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
Rangers won't have Ryan McDonagh on Friday
Flyers land NCAA prospect Michael Vecchione
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
Corey Perry scores twice in OTL to Jets
Filip Forsberg scores 30th goal of 2016-17
Auston Matthews' point streak hits 7 games
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
Daniel Suarez destroys Martinsville primary
John H. Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
Corey LaJoie has 4 accidents in 5 races
Timmy Hill has two previous M'ville starts
Two steps forward, one back for Paul Menard
Chris Buescher is a hidden Martinsville gem
DiBenedetto had two strong short track runs
Final Four bound Gamecocks on Chastain truck
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 31
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 31
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 30
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 30
Mar 28
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho: Smalling has a long term injury
Jones ruled out with “long-term” toe issue
Nacer Chadi questionable for Old Trafford
Matt Phillips injury continues to linger
Rooney, Valencia, and Rojo available for GW30
Rondon questionable after late return
Troy Deeney a doubt for Week 30 vs Sunderland
Mesut Ozil ready to return for Gunners
Evandro training but unlikely to feature
Shocking revelation! Shaqiri to miss another
Glen Johnson not ready for Foxes clash
Fraser is Bournemouth's only GW30 worry
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bobby Wilder | Center
Team:
Old Dominion Monarchs
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 8/1/1964
Latest News
Recent News
Old Dominion has awarded HC Bobby Wilder with a five-year contract extension lasting through the 2021 season.
Well deserved, as the Monarchs went 9-3 during the 2016 regular-season campaign and then capped off that action via a win over Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. That was their first bowl win in school history. Monetary figures on Wilder's fresh contract extension have not yet surfaced.
Mar 31 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
Old Dominion has accepted a bid to play in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.
Slather on the sunscreen. "We don't know who we will play at this point. We're just ready to hop on play and go to a great location," said HC Bobby Wilder. The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl will be played on Friday, December 23, and is set to kick off at 1:00 PM EST. Per the Virginian-Pilot's Harry Minium, Central Florida is a strong contender to play against the Monarchs in this contest. Old Dominion is coming off a 2016 regular season in which they went 9-3 (7-1 in conference). "We felt like this was the best opportunity for us and that it was a great reward," said Wilder.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 05:27:00 PM
Source:
The Virginian-Pilot
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Mar 31 - 3:09 PM
Old Dominion heading to the Bahamas Bowl
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 05:27:00 PM
More Bobby Wilder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
TAM
(1168)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(965)
3
D. Webb
CAL
(945)
4
M. Trubisky
UNC
(911)
5
J. Mixon
OK
(901)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(793)
7
J. Peppers
MCH
(752)
8
D. Kizer
ND
(723)
9
C. Robinson
AL
(713)
10
T. Hill
BYU
(666)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
Myles Garrett busted his Combine 40 on pro day and comped himself to a dinosaur. That and more in this week's rundown of the news.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
»
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
»
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
»
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
»
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
»
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
»
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
»
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
»
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
»
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
»
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
»
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
»
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved