Bobby Wilder | Center

Well deserved, as the Monarchs went 9-3 during the 2016 regular-season campaign and then capped off that action via a win over Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. That was their first bowl win in school history. Monetary figures on Wilder's fresh contract extension have not yet surfaced.

Old Dominion has accepted a bid to play in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

Slather on the sunscreen. "We don't know who we will play at this point. We're just ready to hop on play and go to a great location," said HC Bobby Wilder. The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl will be played on Friday, December 23, and is set to kick off at 1:00 PM EST. Per the Virginian-Pilot's Harry Minium, Central Florida is a strong contender to play against the Monarchs in this contest. Old Dominion is coming off a 2016 regular season in which they went 9-3 (7-1 in conference). "We felt like this was the best opportunity for us and that it was a great reward," said Wilder.