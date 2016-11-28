Player Page

Bobby Wilder | Center

Team: Old Dominion Monarchs
Age / DOB:  (52) / 8/1/1964

Old Dominion has awarded HC Bobby Wilder with a five-year contract extension lasting through the 2021 season.
Well deserved, as the Monarchs went 9-3 during the 2016 regular-season campaign and then capped off that action via a win over Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. That was their first bowl win in school history. Monetary figures on Wilder's fresh contract extension have not yet surfaced. Mar 31 - 3:09 PM
Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter
