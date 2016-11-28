Ian McCaw | Center

The NCAA approved Liberty's waiver request for FBS reclassification.

Liberty will go through the transition from the FCS ranks to the FBS ranks over the next two seasons. They will boot up as an independent starting in 2018 and will be bowl eligible starting in 2019. In a statement, Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. said, "We are deeply grateful to NCAA leadership and staff for considering this request and for acknowledging Liberty’s readiness and the appropriateness of Liberty now moving to FBS football status as an independent." Liberty was in the news back in late November, too, when they hired former Baylor AD Ian McCaw to the same position. McCaw stepped down from the Bears early last summer during the university's overhaul in the wake of its sexual assault scandal.