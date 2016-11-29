Player Page

Chris Creighton | Center

Team: Eastern Michigan Eagles
Age / DOB:  (48) / 2/7/1969

Eastern Michigan signed HC Chris Creighton to an extension running through 2022.
Creighton receives his just rewards for bringing the Eagles to their first bowl game since 1987 last year. After inheriting a followed-out program, Creighton went 3-21 in his first two years before engineering the drastic turnaround. Creighton’s new deal increases his 2016 base salary of $434,840 by 2.5 percent. Jun 28 - 6:49 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
