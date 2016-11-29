Welcome,
Chris Creighton | Center
Team:
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 2/7/1969
Latest News
Recent News
Eastern Michigan signed HC Chris Creighton to an extension running through 2022.
Creighton receives his just rewards for bringing the Eagles to their first bowl game since 1987 last year. After inheriting a followed-out program, Creighton went 3-21 in his first two years before engineering the drastic turnaround. Creighton’s new deal increases his 2016 base salary of $434,840 by 2.5 percent.
Jun 28 - 6:49 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Eastern Michigan (7-5) has accepted a bid in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.
Eastern Michigan will square off with Old Dominion on December 23 in Nassau, Bahamas, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM EST. This is a fun match-up of bowl newbies. Eastern Michigan last made one in 1987, while this will be Old Dominion's first. In a statement, HC Chris Creighton said, " We could not be more excited to accept this invitation. What an awesome experience this is going to be for everyone associated with our program."
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:44:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Jun 28 - 6:49 PM
Eastern Michigan heading to Bahamas Bowl
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:44:00 PM
More Chris Creighton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(1753)
2
J. Allen
WY
(1293)
3
D. Beaty
KU
(1218)
4
C. Sutton
APS
(964)
5
L. Riley
OK
(953)
6
G. Newsome
MCH
(569)
7
M. Rhule
BAY
(545)
8
D. Guice
LSU
(458)
9
L. McGowan
BAY
(441)
10
S. Buechele
TX
(413)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
