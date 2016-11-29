Chris Creighton | Center

Creighton receives his just rewards for bringing the Eagles to their first bowl game since 1987 last year. After inheriting a followed-out program, Creighton went 3-21 in his first two years before engineering the drastic turnaround. Creighton’s new deal increases his 2016 base salary of $434,840 by 2.5 percent.

Eastern Michigan (7-5) has accepted a bid in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

Eastern Michigan will square off with Old Dominion on December 23 in Nassau, Bahamas, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM EST. This is a fun match-up of bowl newbies. Eastern Michigan last made one in 1987, while this will be Old Dominion's first. In a statement, HC Chris Creighton said, " We could not be more excited to accept this invitation. What an awesome experience this is going to be for everyone associated with our program."