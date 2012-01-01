Player Page

Tarell Basham | Linebacker

Team: Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 262

Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young will privately work out Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham on Tuesday.
In addition, Basham has committed to visit the Falcons on Friday, April 14. That trip will come shortly after he visits the Saints. Also on the docket for Basham is upcoming workouts with the Panthers, Patriots and Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 269-pounder was the MAC’s defensive player of the year last season. "Tarell Basham from Ohio University, he’s a really good football player, and he can play for somebody this year as a rookie," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. "He probably — he might not go to the third, but I’ve got a second-round grade on him." Apr 6 - 4:32 PM
Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution
