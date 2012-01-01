Welcome,
Tarell Basham | Linebacker
Team:
Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/18/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 262
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young will privately work out Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham on Tuesday.
In addition, Basham has committed to visit the Falcons on Friday, April 14. That trip will come shortly after he visits the Saints. Also on the docket for Basham is upcoming workouts with the Panthers, Patriots and Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 269-pounder was the MAC’s defensive player of the year last season. "Tarell Basham from Ohio University, he’s a really good football player, and he can play for somebody this year as a rookie," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. "He probably — he might not go to the third, but I’ve got a second-round grade on him."
Apr 6 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal Constitution
Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham has workouts scheduled with the Panthers, Patriots and Jaguars.
Basham likely lands in the second round for a team who did not like the value of the pass rushers on the board for their first selection. Basham made at least one big play in practically every game he played this season and rushed the passer from both sides.
Apr 6 - 10:20 AM
Source:
Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that "scouts were impressed with [Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham's] technique and athleticism" during positional drills on pro day.
One scout offered a little gem of a quote on Basham, telling Pauline that the 6-foot-4, 269-pounder showed off a "million dollar rip move." Basham took part in both defensive line and linebacking drills at pro day. He did likewise at the Combine. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein believes that the Ohio standout's "alpha playing style will appeal to teams looking to groom a solid backup with starter's potential." He figures to come off the board on Day 2, with upward mobility toward the second round.
Mar 30 - 1:55 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham will be put through a private workout by the Dallas Cowboys.
The New England Patriots have already run Basham through a private workout of their own. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline hears that part of the appeal of the Ohio product is the belief that he still has room to add weight onto a 6-foot-4, 269-pound frame. Pauline stamps him with a second-round grade. He turned in a strong showing during the Senior Bowl practice week.
Mar 26 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Falcons to work out, then host, Ohio's Basham
Apr 6 - 4:32 PM
Tarell Basham has workouts with 3 teams
Apr 6 - 10:20 AM
Tarell Basham shows off during pro day work
Mar 30 - 1:55 PM
Cowboys looking to put Basham through workout
Mar 26 - 12:25 PM
More Tarell Basham Player News
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
Apr 6
Josh Norris is joined by Dane Brugler to discuss Curtis Samuel, the corner class and the craziness that is the draft process.
