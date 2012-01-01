Tarell Basham | Linebacker Team: Ohio Bobcats Age / DOB: (23) / 3/18/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 262

Latest News Recent News

Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young will privately work out Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham on Tuesday. In addition, Basham has committed to visit the Falcons on Friday, April 14. That trip will come shortly after he visits the Saints. Also on the docket for Basham is upcoming workouts with the Panthers, Patriots and Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 269-pounder was the MAC’s defensive player of the year last season. "Tarell Basham from Ohio University, he’s a really good football player, and he can play for somebody this year as a rookie," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. "He probably — he might not go to the third, but I’ve got a second-round grade on him." Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution

Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham has workouts scheduled with the Panthers, Patriots and Jaguars. Basham likely lands in the second round for a team who did not like the value of the pass rushers on the board for their first selection. Basham made at least one big play in practically every game he played this season and rushed the passer from both sides. Source: Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that "scouts were impressed with [Ohio edge rusher Tarell Basham's] technique and athleticism" during positional drills on pro day. One scout offered a little gem of a quote on Basham, telling Pauline that the 6-foot-4, 269-pounder showed off a "million dollar rip move." Basham took part in both defensive line and linebacking drills at pro day. He did likewise at the Combine. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein believes that the Ohio standout's "alpha playing style will appeal to teams looking to groom a solid backup with starter's potential." He figures to come off the board on Day 2, with upward mobility toward the second round. Source: Draft Analyst