Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Beau Baldwin | Center
Team:
California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 5/21/1972
Latest News
Recent News
Cal hired Eastern Washington HC Beau Baldwin to serve as offensive coordinator.
Baldwin takes over for Jake Spavital, who is moving on to tackle the offensive-coordinating position at West Virginia. With Eastern Washington (he served as head coach for nine season), Baldwin's offenses were about as explosive as they come. In the FCS ranks, the Eagles finished third in points scored in 2016, posting 42.36 on average. That wasn't even their most potent season in recent memory, as they finished first in the FCS in scoring back in 2014. We love the hire, as it provides a perfect yin to the defensive yang of new HC Justin Wilcox (formerly Wisconsin's defensive coordinator).
Jan 16 - 6:32 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman hears that Cal is interested in hiring Eastern Washington HC Beau Baldwin as offensive coordinator.
In early December, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Baldwin was a candidate for the open head-coaching position at Nevada which ultimately went to Jay Norvall. While Cal has already filled their lead position, swapping out Sonny Dykes for Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox, Baldwin would make for a supremely intriguing offensive coordinator hire. At Eastern Washington this past season, Baldwin's crew averaged 42.36 points on average and amassed 7,414 total yards.
Jan 16 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg relays that Eastern Washington HC Beau Baldwin and Vanderbilt OC Andy Ludwig are candidates to fill the open head-coaching position at Nevada.
While Rittenberg singled out Baldwin and Ludwig, he notes that other candidates are also possibilities to replace the ousted Brian Polian. Polian and the Wolfpack had a mutual parting of ways following this past weekend's regular-season wrap-up against UNLV. They won that one 45-10 to finish with a 5-7 record. Nevada held a 23-27 record over the past four seasons with Polian at the helm. Rittenberg writes that the program would like to have settled upon its new head coach by next Friday.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Jan 16 - 6:32 PM
Cal eyeing Eastern Wash. HC Baldwin as OC
Jan 16 - 4:32 PM
Baldwin, Ludwig candidates for Nevada gig
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 05:22:00 PM
More Beau Baldwin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
California Golden Bears Tickets
Headlines
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
Josh Norris previews the talent at the East-West Shrine Game, along with the top 20 prospects attending.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
»
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
»
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
»
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
»
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
»
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
»
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
»
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
»
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
»
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
»
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
»
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
