Beau Baldwin | Center

Baldwin takes over for Jake Spavital, who is moving on to tackle the offensive-coordinating position at West Virginia. With Eastern Washington (he served as head coach for nine season), Baldwin's offenses were about as explosive as they come. In the FCS ranks, the Eagles finished third in points scored in 2016, posting 42.36 on average. That wasn't even their most potent season in recent memory, as they finished first in the FCS in scoring back in 2014. We love the hire, as it provides a perfect yin to the defensive yang of new HC Justin Wilcox (formerly Wisconsin's defensive coordinator).

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg relays that Eastern Washington HC Beau Baldwin and Vanderbilt OC Andy Ludwig are candidates to fill the open head-coaching position at Nevada.

While Rittenberg singled out Baldwin and Ludwig, he notes that other candidates are also possibilities to replace the ousted Brian Polian. Polian and the Wolfpack had a mutual parting of ways following this past weekend's regular-season wrap-up against UNLV. They won that one 45-10 to finish with a 5-7 record. Nevada held a 23-27 record over the past four seasons with Polian at the helm. Rittenberg writes that the program would like to have settled upon its new head coach by next Friday.