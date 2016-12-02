Player Page

Beau Baldwin | Center

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (44) / 5/21/1972

Cal hired Eastern Washington HC Beau Baldwin to serve as offensive coordinator.
Baldwin takes over for Jake Spavital, who is moving on to tackle the offensive-coordinating position at West Virginia. With Eastern Washington (he served as head coach for nine season), Baldwin's offenses were about as explosive as they come. In the FCS ranks, the Eagles finished third in points scored in 2016, posting 42.36 on average. That wasn't even their most potent season in recent memory, as they finished first in the FCS in scoring back in 2014. We love the hire, as it provides a perfect yin to the defensive yang of new HC Justin Wilcox (formerly Wisconsin's defensive coordinator). Jan 16 - 6:32 PM
