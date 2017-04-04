Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Julie'n Davenport | Tackle
Team:
Bucknell Bison
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 304
Latest News
Recent News
Tony Pauline reports the Oakland Raiders will workout Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport.
Davenport has a strong chance of being selected in the third round. Early on, Davenport can operate as a team's swing tackle, but teams likely see starting upside in his game. Teams with starting left tackles in place but a possible future need at the position will take a long look at Davenport.
Apr 7 - 10:45 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
MMQB's Emily Kaplan believes Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport may be the most intriguing project in this NFL Draft class.
An evaluator said this about Davenport to Kaplan earlier this year: "He’s a developmental pick with true left tackle upside. Lacks core strength, but love the body, length and wingspan." About those dimensions: Davenport is 6-foot-6 3/4 with 36-inch arms and an 87-inch wingspan. Kaplan thinks Davenport may sneak into the third round.
Apr 6 - 2:46 PM
Source:
MMQB
Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport has private workouts scheduled with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Texans, according to Tony Pauline.
Davenport also wrapped up a workout with the Patriots. Third day tackles with "upside" are difficult to find, and Davenport appears to be a favorite for many teams. He could serve as a swing tackle early on while being active on gameday.
Mar 28 - 9:13 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport has private workouts with the Falcons, Bucs and Chargers
This class appears to be thin on third day tackles, but Davenport could be the best case scenarios for teams wanting to invest in a possible project at the position. Davenport tested in the 24th percentile with 36.5-inch arms at the NFL Combine and attended the Senior Bowl.
Mar 23 - 9:12 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
Apr 7 - 10:45 AM
T Davenport's measurables intrigue the NFL
Apr 6 - 2:46 PM
Bucknell T Davenport has 3 workouts scheduled
Mar 28 - 9:13 AM
Julie'n Davenport to workout for ATL, TB & LA
Mar 23 - 9:12 AM
More Julie'n Davenport Player News
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
Josh Norris is joined by Dane Brugler to discuss Curtis Samuel, the corner class and the craziness that is the draft process.
