Julie'n Davenport | Tackle Team: Bucknell Bison Age / DOB: (22) / 1/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 304

Tony Pauline reports the Oakland Raiders will workout Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport. Davenport has a strong chance of being selected in the third round. Early on, Davenport can operate as a team's swing tackle, but teams likely see starting upside in his game. Teams with starting left tackles in place but a possible future need at the position will take a long look at Davenport. Source: Draft Analyst

MMQB's Emily Kaplan believes Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport may be the most intriguing project in this NFL Draft class. An evaluator said this about Davenport to Kaplan earlier this year: "He’s a developmental pick with true left tackle upside. Lacks core strength, but love the body, length and wingspan." About those dimensions: Davenport is 6-foot-6 3/4 with 36-inch arms and an 87-inch wingspan. Kaplan thinks Davenport may sneak into the third round. Source: MMQB

Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport has private workouts scheduled with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Texans, according to Tony Pauline. Davenport also wrapped up a workout with the Patriots. Third day tackles with "upside" are difficult to find, and Davenport appears to be a favorite for many teams. He could serve as a swing tackle early on while being active on gameday. Source: Draft Analyst