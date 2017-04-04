Player Page

Julie'n Davenport | Tackle

Team: Bucknell Bison
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 304

Tony Pauline reports the Oakland Raiders will workout Bucknell T Julie'n Davenport.
Davenport has a strong chance of being selected in the third round. Early on, Davenport can operate as a team's swing tackle, but teams likely see starting upside in his game. Teams with starting left tackles in place but a possible future need at the position will take a long look at Davenport. Apr 7 - 10:45 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
