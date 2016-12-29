Welcome,
Antonio Garcia | Tackle
Team:
Troy Trojans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 302
Latest News
Recent News
Rotoworld's Josh Norris believes Troy T Antonio Garcia is the top player attending the Senior Bowl at the start of the week.
It is a huge week for the Troy left tackle. He is not currently listed among the top offensive lineman in this draft, but Norris believes that changes this week. He will face off against premiere edge rushers play after play. Garcia's tape against Clemson is one of the best in this class, and his other games are on that same level. Garcia might shine as a pass protector, but he also loves to finish runs with an aggressive mentality.
Jan 23 - 8:59 AM
Source:
Josh Norris on Twitter
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline notes that "most scouts" view Troy T Antonio Garcia as a Day 2 pick at worst.
"Garcia is drawing comparisons to Levi Jones," Pauline writes, "and many feel he could slide into the late part of round one with a good showing during the Senior Bowl." The analyst does see some room for improvement with the 6-foot-7, 302-pounder when it comes to his strength and run-blocking. Those knocks aside, Pauline refers to him as "the fastest rising tackle on boards." Seven offensive linemen were drafted in the first round last season, but this time around, the class is notably thinner at the top. That will only benefit a hot prospect like Garcia, assuming he can maintain his momentum. He will look to continue that stock boost when he appears at the Senior Bowl next month.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Troy T Antonio Garcia accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
This All-Sun Belt honoree has made 41 career starts at left tackle for the Trojans. He didn't have to face off against many NFL-caliber edge rushers in the Sun Belt, but that'll change in Mobile.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 12:27:00 PM
Source:
Senior Bowl
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
Jan 23 - 8:59 AM
Pauline keen on Troy T Antonio Garcia
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Troy T Garca heading to the Senior Bowl
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 12:27:00 PM
More Antonio Garcia Player News
Headlines
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Josh Norris reviews the week of East West Shrine practice with a top 20 list, along with scouting buzz.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
»
King: CLE asked Watson to play in Senior Bowl
»
Ducks to terminate co-OC Reaves following DUI
»
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
»
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
»
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
»
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
»
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
»
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
»
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
»
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
