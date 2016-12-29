Antonio Garcia | Tackle

Rotoworld's Josh Norris believes Troy T Antonio Garcia is the top player attending the Senior Bowl at the start of the week.

It is a huge week for the Troy left tackle. He is not currently listed among the top offensive lineman in this draft, but Norris believes that changes this week. He will face off against premiere edge rushers play after play. Garcia's tape against Clemson is one of the best in this class, and his other games are on that same level. Garcia might shine as a pass protector, but he also loves to finish runs with an aggressive mentality.