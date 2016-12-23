Zach Abey | Quarterback Team: Navy Midshipmen Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 218

Navy junior QB Zach Abey rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Friday's 42-19 win over FAU. Abey was the offensive star in this one, repeatedly slicing through FAU's hapless defense for long runs. He finished up averaging 7.3 YPC in the win. When asked to throw, he managed just three completions in 10 attempts, though he did make those count -- they went for 110 yards. This season will be Abey's first as a full-time starter after he made a two-start cameo a year ago while stepping up for an injured Will Worth. A showdown with Tulane awaits Abey and company next time out as they look to settle into the groove of the season.

Navy sophomore QB Zach Abey rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 48-45 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Navy's offense doesn't cater to the pass generally. That assumption worked to Abey's favor on his lone touchdown pass of the contest, as he hit Darryl Bonner for a 64-yard score in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Abey would find the end zone (via the rush) from two yards out just minutes later to give the Midshipmen a 21-17 advantage, but Louisiana Tech would come right back with a score of their own to retake the lead. While Navy managed to tie the game several times from that point on, they would never again hold a lead. In two starts filling in for the injured Will Worth to close out the 2016 campaign, Abey rushed for 187 yards, passed for 248 and accounted for five total touchdowns.

Navy sophomore QB Zach Abey rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 89 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's 21-17 loss to Army. Making his first collegiate start, Abey was predictably shaky in places. The Midshipmen turned it over three times in the first (including a pair of Abey interceptions) and trailed 14-0 at the break. They came out sharp in the second half, though. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Abey would rev the engine on the comeback trail, with his most impressive work coming on a winding 41-yard scoring run with 12:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. That would boost Navy to a 17-14 advantage, but Army came roaring back with an answering score to take a 21-17 lead. They ultimately came away victorious by that score. Barring a rapid Will Worth comeback from a broken foot, Abey figures to start against Louisiana Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23.