Zach Abey | Quarterback

Team: Navy Midshipmen
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218

Navy junior QB Zach Abey rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Friday's 42-19 win over FAU.
Abey was the offensive star in this one, repeatedly slicing through FAU's hapless defense for long runs. He finished up averaging 7.3 YPC in the win. When asked to throw, he managed just three completions in 10 attempts, though he did make those count -- they went for 110 yards. This season will be Abey's first as a full-time starter after he made a two-start cameo a year ago while stepping up for an injured Will Worth. A showdown with Tulane awaits Abey and company next time out as they look to settle into the groove of the season. Sep 2 - 2:10 AM
