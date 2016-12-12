Major Applewhite | Center Team: Houston Cougars Age / DOB: (39) / 7/26/1978

Latest News Recent News

Saturday's game between Houston and UTSA has been postponed due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The game had been set to be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, but is now being rescheduled after Houston requested a postponement to deal with the devastating flooding in their backyard. Said UTSA president Taylor Eighmy, "In lieu of this weekend's game, I urge Roadrunners, the San Antonio community and all Texans to support recovery efforts in Houston and across the region, including donating to disaster relief efforts." No date has been set for when they eventually play this match-up. Source: goutsa.com

The Miami Beach Bowl has been moved to Frisco, Texas, and will now be known as the Frisco Bowl. Frisco is a suburb of north Dallas. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium, which has a capacity of 20,500. Same stadium where the FCS National Championship Game is played. The newly-christened Frisco Bowl will see an AAC team play against a conference-to-be-determined outfit on December 20 at 8 PM EST. Source: College Football Talk

ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr. reports that Houston HC Major Applewhite will make an average of $1.5 million per season during his five-year contract. In addition to that rough base salary, Applewhite has the opportunity to add to his Christmas cash bank through incentives. He will make $100,000 extra for every nine-win season under his watch, with additional wins after nine drawing him $100,000 per victory. Should he opt to leave the Cougars at some point, Applewhite's buyout would consist of the remaining money on his contract. That buyout will rise by 50% should he chose to leave for another school in the state of Texas. Source: ESPN.com