James Hearns | Linebacker

Louisville redshirt junior LB James Hearns and redshirt sophomore LB Henry Famurewa, who were involved in a reported shooting incident in mid-December, will not play against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Louisville has not confirmed the circumstance of the pair's injury, but multiple outlets reported earlier this month that Hearns and Famurewa were injured in a shooting during a celebration of QB Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy win. ESPN's Andrea Adelson is reporting that these injuries are keeping the pair out of action. They did travel with the team, but have not practiced. Hearns led Louisville with eight sacks during the regular season and forced a stellar five fumbles.