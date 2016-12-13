Richard Yeargin | Defensive End

Clemson redshirt junior DE Richard Yeargin suffered a neck injury in a car wreck last week and, according to TigerNet, "could miss significant time."

Yeargin posted 14 tackles and four TFL over 189 snaps in 2016. The former four-star recruit appeared in 22 games the past two seasons during Clemson's consecutive runs to the title game. We'll update you on Yeargin's recovery timeline when more is known about his condition.