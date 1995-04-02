Scott Pagano | Defensive Tackle

Clemson junior DT Scott Pagano will transfer as a graduate.

Pagano asked for his release from the program and intends to play elsewhere next season. As a graduate, he'll be eligible if he transfers to another FBS program. "I met with Scott Pagano yesterday," Swinney said. "We had a good talk and he told me about his intentions to be a graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility. I told him to think about it overnight." Pagano was the No. 104 player in the nation by Rivals coming out of the prep ranks. In 12 games (and four starts) in 2016, he converted 299 snaps into 31 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two sacks.