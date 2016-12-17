Richard McQuarley | Running Back

New Mexico senior RB Richard McQuarley ran for five touchdowns and 179 yards on just 11 carries in a 56-38 victory over Air Force.

Well, that's an efficient day. McQuarley (5'11/179) and the Lobos offense ran all over the Falcons defense with little resistance, running for 363 yards. Amazingly, they're the first five touchdowns of the season for the senior tailback. Considering he ran for 18 scores last year, it's probably not the last time he finds the end zone in 2017.