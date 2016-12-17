Rashaad Penny | Running Back

San Diego State senior RB Rashaad Penny rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Saturday's 38-17 win over UC Davis.

As expected, Penny stepped right in for the uber-productive Donnel Pumphrey without missing a beat. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder did whatever he wanted on Saturday, averaging 9.2 YPC and busting it out for a 61-yard scoring run in the first quarter. He would add a more modest nine-yard rushing touchdown in the second stanza. Penny rushed for 1,018 yards (7.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns last season. He is going to rock it this season so long as he can stay healthy. San Diego State has a date with Arizona State next weekend.