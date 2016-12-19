Cody Hollister | Wide Receiver

Arkansas WRs Cody Hollister and Keon Hatcher and Wyoming TE Jacob Hollister are conducting a workout for NFL scouts on Monday morning in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorback receivers, Cody Hollister (toe surgery) and Hatcher (hamstring), were unable to participate in Arkansas' pro day due to injury. Jacob Hollister, Cody's brother, was given permission by the NFL to take part in the workout. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes it's "likely" that all three get taken on Day 3 (Round 4-7).