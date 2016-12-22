Grant Perry | Wide Receiver Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (20) / 2/8/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 196

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said that indefinitely suspended junior WR Grant Perry has been working out with the team. Perry is awaiting trial on four charges stemming from an alleged incident in mid-October of 2016 in which he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman outside of a bar. When initially suspended in December, Michigan issued a statement saying that he would be barred from participating in "all team activities" during the legal process. That suspension has clearly been loosened, at least by degrees. Perry is next scheduled to appear in court on July 17. Source: ESPN.com

Indefinitely suspended Michigan junior WR Grant Perry's trial date for an alleged sexual assault has been pushed back. Perry was initially scheduled to appear in court for his trial on May 15. No new date has yet been set. He faces one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two misdemeanor counts of four-degree criminal sexual assaults and an underage drinking charge in relation to an October incident where the receiver allegedly groped a woman outside a bar. Perry has denied these charges. Source: Mlive.com

Michigan junior WR Grant Perry has waived his preliminary hearing in a pending sexual assault case. As he has waived his preliminary hearing, Perry will now head to trial. A date has yet to be set for that. He is currently facing one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault, plus an underage drinking assault. All this stems from an October incident in which Perry allegedly groped a woman waiting in line outside a bar. Michigan suspended him indefinitely after charges were officially levied against him. That suspension remains in place. Source: mlive.com