Player Page

Grant Perry | Wide Receiver

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/8/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said that indefinitely suspended junior WR Grant Perry has been working out with the team.
Perry is awaiting trial on four charges stemming from an alleged incident in mid-October of 2016 in which he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman outside of a bar. When initially suspended in December, Michigan issued a statement saying that he would be barred from participating in "all team activities" during the legal process. That suspension has clearly been loosened, at least by degrees. Perry is next scheduled to appear in court on July 17. Jun 3 - 12:43 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Grant Perry Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 