Michigan received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 LB Jordan Anthony.

Michigan's December recruiting roll continues unabated. Said Anthony, "Honestly, Michigan just feels like the perfect fit for me. It's just the place I want to be at." The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 26 overall prospect -- and their No. 1 inside linebacker -- for the 2017 cycle, while Scout.com checks him into their own master list at a more conservative No. 185. Scout analyst Brian Dohn notes that "what stands above all else is his ability to tackle in space." Michigan's 2017 class now ranks as the fifth best in the country by Rivals' metrics.