Colorado State sophomore WR Olabisi Johnson caught seven passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 61-50 loss to Idaho in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Johnson has been a deep threat all season long, averaging 21.9 yards per reception for the 2016 campaign. He topped that by a healthy margin on Thursday in averaging a sweet 37.9 yards per catch. The 6-foot, 190-pounder scored both of his touchdowns from distance against the Vandals, hauling in a wide-open 52-yard bomb from QB Nick Stevens at the start of the second quarter and coming back around to snatch a 73-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Prior to this statistically noteworthy showing, Johnson had not posted a 100-yard receiving effort for the 2016 campaign.