Cordarrian Richardson | Running Back

One day after committing to Maryland via a weather balloon in outer space, four-star 2017 RB Cordarrian Richardson signed with UCF.

We reported several bizarre recruiting stories on Wednesday. This one may top the list. Richardson's outer space commitment to Maryland was one of the more ostentatious displays we saw yesterday, but Terps head coach DJ Durkin mysteriously didn't mention Richardson’s name during a wrap-up press conference Wednesday. Apparently, the prospect hadn’t yet faxed over his signed National Letter of Intent. Richardson did fax his NLI on Thursday -- to UCF. It's a stunning about-face made all the more surprising by the fact that Richardson hadn't listed the Knights in his final four (Ole Miss, Michigan State and Oklahoma were the other three). That Richardson even committed to Maryland in the first place had been a surprise, as 247Sports.com‘s crystal ball said the Rebels were a 100-percent lock to sign him. Kids do the darndest things. Richardson is a candidate to contribute immediately for the ascending Knights, who signed the No. 1 class in the AAC.