Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star DE Joshua Kaindoh.

Kaindoh had been committed to Maryland during the autumn, but subsequently backed off that pledge. Now, onward to the Seminoles. The 6-foot-6, 256-pounder played his high school ball at football factory IMG Academy. He stands proudly as ESPN 300's No. 16 overall prospect in the 2017 class, with the outlet's scouts noting that Kaindoh is "an explosive pass rusher who will be a very disruptive presence at the next level." The Worldwide Leader calls him a "great looking kid on the hoof," one who possesses "exciting upside."