Connor Wedington | Wide Receiver

Stanford freshman WR Connor Wedington had six catches for 82 yards in Saturday's 62-7 romp over Rice in Sydney, Australia.

Wedington's superb collegiate debut included a nifty one-handed snag. He functioned as Keller Chryst’s favorite target on Saturday. We'd caution against reading too much into that at this early juncture. Wedington, an all-state running back out of Washington who converted to receiver over the summer, was listed as Stanford's No. 4 wide receiver on the Week 1 depth chart HC David Shaw released last week. The four-star athlete was Rivals' No. 155 overall prospect in this past class.