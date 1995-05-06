Player Page

Gus Ragland | Quarterback

Team: Miami (OH) RedHawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211

Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) will not start Tuesday's game against Ohio.
Ragland -- who has sat out the past four games due to the injury concern -- was dressed and warming up prior to the game, but looks like the Redhawks are going to rest him for at least one more contest. Billy Bahl will start in his place versus the Bobcats on Tuesday night. It's possible that Ragland could be available later in the contest if push comes to shove. Oct 31 - 7:56 PM
Source: Jason Arkley on Twitter
