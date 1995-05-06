Gus Ragland | Quarterback Team: Miami (OH) RedHawks Age / DOB: (22) / 6/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 211

Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) will not start Tuesday's game against Ohio. Ragland -- who has sat out the past four games due to the injury concern -- was dressed and warming up prior to the game, but looks like the Redhawks are going to rest him for at least one more contest. Billy Bahl will start in his place versus the Bobcats on Tuesday night. It's possible that Ragland could be available later in the contest if push comes to shove. Source: Jason Arkley on Twitter

Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) is dressed and warming up in advance of Tuesday's game against Ohio. Ragland has missed the last four games due to a lower body injury, but it looks like he is tracking toward starting for Tuesday night's Halloween scare-fest. Billy Bahl would start if Ragland is unable to make it through warmups to the satisfaction of Redhawks HC Chuck Martin and staff. Source: Brady Pfister on Twitter

With Miami (OH) on bye this week, redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) could return and play against Ohio on Halloween. Ragland hasn't been able to play for the RedHawks since September 23 against Central Michigan. Assuming there are no setbacks and the sophomore signal-caller can get a couple of practices in, there's a good chance that Ragland could be under center for their game against rival Ohio in a little over a week. If not, Billy Bahl will remain the starter. Source: News Journal