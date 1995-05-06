Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Miami (OH) RedHawks
Gus Ragland | Quarterback
Team:
Miami (OH) RedHawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 6/5/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
Latest News
Recent News
Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) will not start Tuesday's game against Ohio.
Ragland -- who has sat out the past four games due to the injury concern -- was dressed and warming up prior to the game, but looks like the Redhawks are going to rest him for at least one more contest. Billy Bahl will start in his place versus the Bobcats on Tuesday night. It's possible that Ragland could be available later in the contest if push comes to shove.
Oct 31 - 7:56 PM
Source:
Jason Arkley on Twitter
Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) is dressed and warming up in advance of Tuesday's game against Ohio.
Ragland has missed the last four games due to a lower body injury, but it looks like he is tracking toward starting for Tuesday night's Halloween scare-fest. Billy Bahl would start if Ragland is unable to make it through warmups to the satisfaction of Redhawks HC Chuck Martin and staff.
Oct 31 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Brady Pfister on Twitter
With Miami (OH) on bye this week, redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) could return and play against Ohio on Halloween.
Ragland hasn't been able to play for the RedHawks since September 23 against Central Michigan. Assuming there are no setbacks and the sophomore signal-caller can get a couple of practices in, there's a good chance that Ragland could be under center for their game against rival Ohio in a little over a week. If not, Billy Bahl will remain the starter.
Oct 23 - 7:38 PM
Source:
News Journal
Miami (OH) redshirt sophomore QB Gus Ragland (lower body) will not play on Saturday against Buffalo.
Ragland still is projected to come back right around the start of November for the RedHawks. In his place, Billy Bahl gets another start.
Oct 16 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Journal News
Redhawks QB Ragland (lower body) won't start
Oct 31 - 7:56 PM
Redhawks QB Ragland (lower body) warming
Oct 31 - 7:20 PM
Ragland (lower body) could play next game
Oct 23 - 7:38 PM
Ragland (lower body) out again Saturday
Oct 16 - 7:20 PM
More Gus Ragland Player News
Recent News
Headlines
Do your own mock draft
