NC State redshirt junior S Josh Jones will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

"My road along the way has not been a smooth one, it has been with a lot of learning experiences," Jones wrote on Twitter, "but I wouldn’t redo any of it because it helped me grow into a man." He enters the draft pool on a high note, having registered a career-best season in 2016, one which included 109 tackles (4.0 for loss), three interceptions and eight passes defended over the course of 13 games played. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline pegs the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder as a potential sixth or seventh round selection in this spring's draft.