Middle Tennessee will not retain DC Tyrone Nix or WR coach Kez McCorvey.

Nix had been on staff with the Blue Raiders since 2012. His defense proved exceedingly porous in 2016, surrendering 35.77 points on average. The poison cherry on top of this sludge sundae came when MTSU surrendered 52 points to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve. For his part, McCorvey joined Middle Tennessee last winter.