Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier indicated that he would support the Group of 5 having their own Playoff.

"It's time to have a realistic conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of 5," Frazier floated to ESPN. "Why not?" With the way that the Playoff (big boy edition) is currently determined, it would take perfect breaks along the way for a Group of 5 team to get in -- to whit, during the three-year existence of the Playoff, no team has ranked higher than Memphis in 2015. And the Tigers only slotted in at No. 13. Frazier didn't mince his words, saying, "There is absolutely no ability for us to be in that national title conversation. That's just reality. Anyone that says we can: That's a flat-out lie." ESPN cites a number of opposing voices, too, among them AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, who said, "The answer is an emphatic no." Another, unnamed Group of 5 athletic director echoed that sentiment well enough. "Absolutely would not want a separate playoff," he said, "and I can't put enough exclamation points behind that."