FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that Western Kentucky has hired Boise State passing-game coordinator Junior Adams to serve as offensive coordinator.

The Hilltoppers continue to forge a coaching staff under new head honcho Mike Sanford, who replaced Jeff Brohm, who took the open head-coaching position at Purdue. Adams had served as Boise State's WR coach over the past three seasons and took on passing-game coordination duties for the past season. In 2016, he helped guide QB Brett Rypien to a 3,646-yard season.