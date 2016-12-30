Player Page

Steve Stanard | Center

Team: Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming will not retain DC Steve Stanard.
"We appreciate Steve’s efforts these past three seasons and wish him well in his future," said HC Craig Bohl in a (very) brief statement. Stanard has been with Wyoming for the past three seasons. While the Cowboys impressed with a surprise 8-6 season (6-2 in conference play), their defense was one of the worst in the country in 2016. They surrendered almost 35 points on average. Dec 30 - 5:35 PM
Source: College Football Talk
