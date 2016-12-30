Steve Stanard | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Lamar Miller (ankle) ruled out against Titans
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
Gordon (hip, knee) ruled out for Week 17
Vikes list Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 17
Gordon (hip, knee) not practicing Friday
Adrian Peterson ruled out for season finale
Eagles sign RB Terrell Watson from p-squad
Spencer Ware (ribs) to be game-time decision
Jeremy Hill (knee) questionable for Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Goran Dragic (back) will not play vs. Celtics
Mike Conley (toe) questionable vs. Kings
Avery Bradley is out, Marcus Smart to start
Michael Carter-Williams starts 3Q over Rondo
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) out vs. POR
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Utah to part way with OC Aaron Roderick
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
Reports: Chip Long to join Notre Dame as OC
Chubb carves up TCU for 142 rush yds, 1 TD
Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) not playing
Keller Chryst exits with apparent knee injury
OK State DT Vincent Taylor off to NFL Draft
Feldman: WKU to name BSU's Adams new OC
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ranieri hopeful Drinkwater can start on NYE
Barkley's header salvages a point for Everton
Snodgrass shines but Tigers draw 2-2
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Steve Stanard | Center
Team:
Wyoming Cowboys
Latest News
Recent News
Wyoming will not retain DC Steve Stanard.
"We appreciate Steve’s efforts these past three seasons and wish him well in his future," said HC Craig Bohl in a (very) brief statement. Stanard has been with Wyoming for the past three seasons. While the Cowboys impressed with a surprise 8-6 season (6-2 in conference play), their defense was one of the worst in the country in 2016. They surrendered almost 35 points on average.
Dec 30 - 5:35 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dec 30 - 5:35 PM
More Steve Stanard Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Hill
WY
(1040)
2
B. Stockstill
MTE
(811)
3
J. McNichols
BSU
(797)
4
E. Elliott
OSU
(667)
5
C. McCaffrey
STA
(662)
6
L. Falk
WAS
(648)
7
R. Higgins
LAT
(639)
8
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(552)
9
M. Garrett
TAM
(538)
10
T. Johnson
MD
(531)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Wyoming Cowboys Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
Dalvin Cook has one last opportunity to shine as the underdog Seminoles do battle with Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Utah to part way with OC Aaron Roderick
»
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
»
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
»
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
»
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
»
Reports: Chip Long to join Notre Dame as OC
»
Chubb carves up TCU for 142 rush yds, 1 TD
»
Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) not playing
»
Keller Chryst exits with apparent knee injury
»
OK State DT Vincent Taylor off to NFL Draft
»
Feldman: WKU to name BSU's Adams new OC
»
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved