Utah assistant coach Dennis Erickson retired.

"Dennis is one of the most respected coaches in the history of college football and the opportunity to work side by side with him and learn from him has been an invaluable experience," said Utah HC Kyle Whittingham in a released statement. Erickson has been on the Utah sideline since 2013. He won two national championships with the Hurricanes -- those came in 1989 and 1991, part of a coaching career which saw collegiate stops at Idaho, Wyoming, Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona State. He also spent six seasons as an NFL head coach.