Utah will not retain OC Aaron Roderick.

Roderick had been with Utah for over a decade, serving as offensive coordinator in each of the last two seasons. The Utes have been something of a Pac-12 odd duck with Roderick calling plays, incapable of cracking 30 points on average in a conference whose teams basically just hand 30 points to the opposition when they step onto the field. Utah averaged 29.8 points this season, with HC Kyle Whittingham citing struggles in the red zone for a late-season swoon. In a statement, Whittingham said, "Aaron has been an incredibly loyal member of our staff for many years and has been an integral part of this program's growth."