Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries.

Nice get for HC James Franklin as he wraps up prep for Monday's Rose Bowl Game showdown with USC. Nittany Lion fans with longer memories may recall the name Humphries, as Isaiah's pops, Leonard Humphries, was a corner with the team in the late 80's. As for the younger 5-foot-11, 185-pounder who just hooked up with Dad's old squad, Scout.com's Gabe Brooks notes that he is "a versatile and talented player who could potentially play either traditional safety spot." The outlet ranks him as their No. 161 player in the 2018 class.