Player Page

Cody O'Connell | Guard

Team: Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 354

Latest News

Recent News

Washington State redshirt junior G Cody O'Connell will return to school for the 2017 season.
O'Connell stands at a monstrous 6-foot-8 and 348-pounds. He was a unanimous vote for All-American at left guard. Crazy enough, this was O'Connell's first season as a starter. Jan 2 - 11:01 AM
Source: Scout
More Cody O'Connell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 