Troy Taylor | Center
Team:
Utah Utes
Latest News
Recent News
Utah hired Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor to serve in the same capacity.
Taylor replaces Aaron Roderick (let go earlier this winter) as offensive coordinator. While he might not be a household name at this point, Taylor brings a legitimate pedigree to the table for Utah. Under his guidance this past season, Eastern Washington offered up one of the best offenses in the FCS. The Eagles posted 401 passing yards on average and averaged 42.4 points per game in 2016. "We will have an attacking style of offense that stretches the field and the defense in every way," Taylor said of his plans for the Utes.
Jan 2 - 12:52 PM
Source:
Deseret News
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
Jan 2 - 12:52 PM
More Troy Taylor Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
FSU
(893)
2
M. Garrett
TAM
(736)
3
D. Watson
CLE
(734)
4
C. McCaffrey
STA
(689)
5
L. Jackson
LOU
(679)
6
J. McNichols
BSU
(634)
7
J. Butt
MCH
(624)
8
B. Scarbrough
AL
(600)
9
J. Conner
PIT
(582)
10
J. Barrett
OSU
(564)
Utah Utes Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
