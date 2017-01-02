Kevin Johns | Center

The IndyStar reports that Indiana has fired OC Kevin Johns and TE/FB coach James Patton.

Patton additionally served as a key recruiter for the Hoosiers. He had been on the Indiana sideline for the last four years. Johns was a member of former HC Kevin Wilson's staff from the start, coming on along with Wilson in 2011. While new HC Tom Allen has not pieced together his entire staff as of yet, the team is reportedly hiring Ole Miss WR coach Grant Heard to serve in that capacity -- and perhaps even in a larger capacity.