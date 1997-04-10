Player Page

Deontay Burnett | Wide Receiver

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/4/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

USC sophomore WR Deontay Burnett (undisclosed) did not practice on Tuesday.
This is one to monitor in the lead-up to Friday's game in Pullman against Washington State. Just what Burnett is dealing with has not been disclosed as of yet, but any injury that forces him to miss Friday's contest would be problematic for an offense that has already had its fair share of ups-and-downs this season. Burnett (6'0/170) leads with the Trojans with a 33-462-5 receiving line in four games and has surpassed 100 yards in three of four contests. Sep 26 - 5:25 PM
Source: Joey Kaufman on Twitter
