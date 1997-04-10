Deontay Burnett | Wide Receiver Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (19) / 10/4/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

USC sophomore WR Deontay Burnett (undisclosed) did not practice on Tuesday. This is one to monitor in the lead-up to Friday's game in Pullman against Washington State. Just what Burnett is dealing with has not been disclosed as of yet, but any injury that forces him to miss Friday's contest would be problematic for an offense that has already had its fair share of ups-and-downs this season. Burnett (6'0/170) leads with the Trojans with a 33-462-5 receiving line in four games and has surpassed 100 yards in three of four contests. Source: Joey Kaufman on Twitter

USC sophomore WR Deontay Burnett caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 double-overtime victory over Texas on Saturday. What a start to the season this has been for Burnett (6'0/170). The sophomore wideout has dominated in all three games, and it's his second-straight multiple touchdown game. He opened the scoring with a 15-yarder from quarterback Sam Darnold to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead. He didn't find the end zone again until overtime, but it was a big one on a 25-yard post pass to make it 24-17. At this point, Burnett looks like one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft.

USC sophomore WR Deontay Burnett caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-24 victory over Stanford on Saturday. Stanford's defense looked lost, and Burnett wasn't going to help them find directions. He scored two impressive touchdowns; the first being a diving touchdown in the corner of the end zone from Sam Darnold that gave the Trojans a 21-14 lead in the middle of the second quarter. Darnold found him again near the end of the second quarter, and it put USC up 28-17 at the half. It's clear the signal-caller and wideout have great chemistry, and even with plenty of targets to choose from, Burnett is clearly Darnold's top option.