Wisconsin redshirt junior LB T.J. Watt will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The last name should be familiar enough, as Watt is the younger brother of NFLers J.J. and Derek. After starting his career with the Badgers as a tight end, the 6-foot-5, 243-pounder ultimately switched to linebacker. He has found his fair share of success this season, registering 63 tackles (15.5 for loss), 11.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller writes that he has assigned a "solid [second round] grade" to Watt.