ESPN's Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg report that Texas will hire Ohio State co-OC Tim Beck to serve as offensive coordinator.

For the past two seasons, Beck has served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Buckeyes. He actually took over those roles from Tom Herman, who (lo and behold) is now bringing Beck back into his orbit down in Austin. Prior to his stint with the Buckeyes, Beck was a long-time staffer at Nebraska. 49ers assistant Ryan Day will take over Beck's duties as Buckeyes quarterbacks coach.