SEC Country's Mike Griffith reports that Indiana will hire Tennessee OC Mike DeBord to serve in the same capacity.

DeBord has served as Tennessee's offensive coordinator each of the past two seasons. With his reported exit to Indiana, one interesting name to keep notice of would be former Oregon HC Mark Helfrich. Helfrich has reportedly interviewed with Tennessee on several occasions. The original thinking was that he might serve as quarterbacks coach next to DeBord. With DeBord no longer on board, though, Helfrich could see a more beefy role should Tennessee opt to hire him.