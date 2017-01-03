Stan Drayton | Center

Texas hired Bears RB coach Stan Drayton to serve as assistant head coach and running game coordinator.

Drayton spent the last two seasons as Bears RB coach. He helped unleash rookie back Jordan Howard (1,313 yards) on an unsuspecting NFL during the 2016 campaign. Prior to joining the Bears, Drayton was a member of Ohio State's staff from 2011-2015. While with the Buckeyes, he spent time alongside Texas HC Tom Herman. Drayton has proven success as a recruiter, including one gem which will stand on his resume for the rest of eternity. He helped to lure Ezekiel Elliott to Ohio State. With Draton's hiring, Herman's new Longhorns staff has locked into place for 2017.