Duke Dawson | Cornerback

Dawson is suffering from a head injury. The star corner doesn't seem nearly as concerned about it as his coach does. Dawson tweeted early Monday afternoon: "Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK." We'll see.

Florida senior Duke Dawson could be "the next big thing" for the Gators at CB.

Both Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor departed for the NFL so it is time for Dawson to step up. He has spent time in the slot, but all expectations point to Dawson seeing far more time on the outside. He will be the most veteran member of the secondary after Marcell Harris season ending injury.