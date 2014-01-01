Duke Dawson | Cornerback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
Bounce-Back Prospects
Sep 18
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wainwright (elbow) to finish year in bullpen
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to power Nats
Strasburg fans eight in victory over Dodgers
J.D. Martinez swats 40th homer in loss Sunday
Schwarber homers as Cubs sweep Cardinals
Olson homers again in Oakland win over Phils
Eddie Rosario homers twice versus Blue Jays
Shaw goes 3-for-4 as Brewers rout the Marlins
Verlander dominates, Astros clinch AL West
Jimenez stuns Yankees lineup with 10 K in win
Gsellman sharp for seven in win over Braves
Kluber dominant again in 3-2 win over Royals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
Matchups: Lions at Giants
Sep 17
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
MIA filed missing persons report for Timmons
Randall Cobb (shoulder) headed for an MRI
Seferian-Jenkins eligible to return this week
Eifert questionable with back, knee injuries
Greg Olsen undergoing surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Broken hand confirmed for Corey Coleman
Odell Beckham will test ankle in warmups
RapSheet: Vikes think Bradford back Week 3
Jarvis Landry's case still under review
Rashard Higgins out-snaps Britt Week 2
Buck Allen dominates backfield snaps Week 2
LeGarrette Blount limited to six snaps Week 2
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
OG Anunoby (knee) won't be ready for camp
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyler Wong scores first preseason VGK goal
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Max Zachem: Miller Lite 200 results
J.J. Yeley: TheHouse.com 300 results
Jamie McMurray rounds out Chicago top-10
Gilliland 2nd at Millville, keeps points lead
Another yoeman’s day for Matt Kenseth
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Purdy: 6th at Millville; 3rd in KNPSE points
Jimmie Johnson 8th in Turtles 400
Bassett 5th at Millville; 4th in KNPSE points
Garcia 10th at Millville; 5th in KNPSE points
DNF for Chase Cabre in JustDrive.com 125
Rob Summers: Miller Lite 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
Auburn dismisses backup QB Sean White
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Shaw and others set for Carabao Cup game
Mou: United's late goals down to defensive PL
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Duke Dawson | Cornerback
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 208
Latest News
Recent News
Florida HC Jim McElwain deemed senior CB Duke Dawson (head) "highly questionable" for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Dawson is suffering from a head injury. The star corner doesn't seem nearly as concerned about it as his coach does. Dawson tweeted early Monday afternoon: "Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK." We'll see.
Sep 18 - 12:24 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
Florida senior Duke Dawson could be "the next big thing" for the Gators at CB.
Both Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor departed for the NFL so it is time for Dawson to step up. He has spent time in the slot, but all expectations point to Dawson seeing far more time on the outside. He will be the most veteran member of the secondary after Marcell Harris season ending injury.
Jul 21 - 11:15 AM
Source:
CBS Sports
Florida senior CB Duke Dawson will replace Detroit Lions second-round pick Teez Tabor in the starting lineup.
Dawson will move from nickel to outside cornerback this year to help replace the departed Tabor and Quincy Wilson. Dawson made 24 tackles last year and was lauded for his work in the slot. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder was a four-star recruit out of high school during the 2014 cycle.
May 24 - 12:34 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Florida junior CB Duke Dawson will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Dawson was a seven-game starter this past season and has appeared in all 28 of Florida's games over the past two seasons. He registered 24 tackles (3.5 for loss), an interception and seven passes defended in 2016. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound junior ranked as a four-star recruit out of high school during the 2014 cycle.
Jan 3 - 6:01 PM
Source:
Duke Dawson on Twitter
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
Sep 18 - 12:24 PM
Dawson the 'next big thing' at CB for Florida
Jul 21 - 11:15 AM
CB Dawson kicks outside to replace Tabor
May 24 - 12:34 PM
Gators corner Dawson heading back to campus
Jan 3 - 6:01 PM
More Duke Dawson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hill
OSU
(2780)
2
C. Spiller
CLE
(1416)
3
J. Allen
WY
(1093)
4
B. Rypien
BSU
(1017)
5
T. Edwards
WIS
(1008)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(619)
7
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(578)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(526)
9
D. Law
UAB
(520)
10
S. Buechele
TX
(491)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Gators Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Jalen Hurts could be in for a world of pain when the Tide face Vandy in Week 4. That and more in a breakdown of this week's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
McElwain: Dawson 'highly questionable' for UK
»
Auburn dismisses backup QB Sean White
»
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
»
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
»
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
»
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
»
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
»
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
»
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
»
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
»
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
»
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved