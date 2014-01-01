Player Page

Duke Dawson | Cornerback

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 208

Florida HC Jim McElwain deemed senior CB Duke Dawson (head) "highly questionable" for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Dawson is suffering from a head injury. The star corner doesn't seem nearly as concerned about it as his coach does. Dawson tweeted early Monday afternoon: "Everything is fine, I will be playing this upcoming Saturday against UK." We'll see. Sep 18 - 12:24 PM
Source: Saturday Down South
