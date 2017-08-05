Player Page

Khaliel Rodgers | Defensive Tackle

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 315

North Carolina redshirt senior DT Khaliel Rodgers retired from football.
"The goals I’ve set for myself are bigger than football," Rodgers said. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder graduated from USC and originally announced he would transfer to Iowa State for the upcoming season before flipping to UNC. Capable of playing on either the offensive or defensive line, Rodgers has now decided to hang up his cleats for good. Aug 6 - 2:36 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
