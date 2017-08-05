Khaliel Rodgers | Defensive Tackle Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Age / DOB: (23) / 1/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 315

Latest News Recent News

North Carolina redshirt senior DT Khaliel Rodgers retired from football. "The goals I’ve set for myself are bigger than football," Rodgers said. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder graduated from USC and originally announced he would transfer to Iowa State for the upcoming season before flipping to UNC. Capable of playing on either the offensive or defensive line, Rodgers has now decided to hang up his cleats for good. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Former USC redshirt senior DT Khaliel Rodgers transferred to UNC as a graduate. The Tar Heels fended off a host of Power 5 schools to land Rodgers, most notably Iowa State, to whom Rodgers initially pledged in January. Rodgers, a four-star prospect coming out of the prep ranks, shifted to defensive line for the Trojans last year after starting six games at center and four at guard earlier in his career. UNC offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic led Rodgers' recruitment, so the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is very probably moving back to offense for the Heels. Source: Scout.com