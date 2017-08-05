Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Khaliel Rodgers | Defensive Tackle
Team:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 315
Latest News
Recent News
North Carolina redshirt senior DT Khaliel Rodgers retired from football.
"The goals I've set for myself are bigger than football," Rodgers said. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder graduated from USC and originally announced he would transfer to Iowa State for the upcoming season before flipping to UNC. Capable of playing on either the offensive or defensive line, Rodgers has now decided to hang up his cleats for good.
Aug 6 - 2:36 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Former USC redshirt senior DT Khaliel Rodgers transferred to UNC as a graduate.
The Tar Heels fended off a host of Power 5 schools to land Rodgers, most notably Iowa State, to whom Rodgers initially pledged in January. Rodgers, a four-star prospect coming out of the prep ranks, shifted to defensive line for the Trojans last year after starting six games at center and four at guard earlier in his career. UNC offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic led Rodgers' recruitment, so the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is very probably moving back to offense for the Heels.
May 5 - 3:37 PM
Source:
Scout.com
USC redshirt junior DT Khaliel Rodgers will transfer.
Rodgers has been a useful, versatile backup body for the Trojans during his three active seasons. He spent time at guard and center in 2014 and 2015 before shifting over to the defensive line prior to the 2016 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder's destination preference is not yet known, but as he will be moving on as a graduate, he will be eligible to play for another FBS squad immediately in 2017.
Jan 3 - 6:20 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
Aug 6 - 2:36 PM
UNC lands ex-USC grad transfer DT Rodgers
May 5 - 3:37 PM
Jack-of-all-trades USC DL Rodgers to transfer
Jan 3 - 6:20 PM
More Khaliel Rodgers Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
North Carolina Tar Heels Tickets
