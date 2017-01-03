Jett Duffey | Quarterback

Texas Tech suspended freshman QB Jett Duffey for the spring and summer.

Duffey was a leading candidate to succeed Patrick Mahomes, who declared for the Draft earlier this week. A spokesman said the university -- and not the football team -- handed down Duffey's suspension. No reason was given for it. Duffey was expected to compete with Mahomes’ 2016 backup, senior Nic Shimonek, for the 2017 starting gig. ESPN compared Duffey, a three-star coming out of the prep ranks, to former Kansas QB Todd Reesing ("Does not have a powerful downfield arm -- more of a dart thrower. Dinks and dunks with quickness and timing. Given his stature he is likely never going to be a powerful, imposing thrower."). Shimonek should be considered the heavy early favorite to win Tech's 2017 QB job.