Tim Drevno | Center

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (47) / 3/20/1969

Michigan signed offensive coordinator Tim Drevno to a new five-year contract worth $5.15 million.
Drevno has been with head coach Jim Harbaugh for the past two seasons at Michigan. Prior to that, he also worked under Harbaugh at the University of San Diego, at Stanford and with the San Francisco 49ers. Jan 4 - 3:10 PM
Source: ESPN
