Daniel Carlson | Place Kicker

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218

Auburn junior K Daniel Carlson will return to school.
CBS Sports had ranked the Lou Groza Award finalist as the No. 1 kicking prospect and the 99th-ranked prospect overall. Carlson went 26-of-30 on field-goal attempts this season. He was also a perfect 43-of-43 on extra points. Jan 5 - 3:59 PM
Source: SEC Country
