Iowa OC Greg Davis has retired.

In addition to his role as offensive coordinator, Davis also served as quarterbacks coach. He was the very definition of the word "lifer," having begun his coaching career as an assistant at Texas A&M in 1978. He subsequently spent time at Tulane, Georgia, Arkansas, UNC and Texas. He joined the Hawkeyes' staff in 2012. Under his tutelage, Iowa has generally posted respectable rushing attacks, though their offensive punch as a whole has often lacked. This past season, the team averaged a modest 24.92 points per game. No successor for Davis has been tabbed as of yet, but HC Kirk Ferentz is expected to speak on his retirement on Monday.