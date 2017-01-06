Mark D'onofrio | Center

Houston hired former Miami DC Mark D'onofrio to serve in the same capacity.

D'onofrio was hired by Al Golden when Golden took over as Hurricanes head coach in 2011. When Mark Richt took over at the end of the 2015 season, D'onofrio was not retained. Prior to his five-year stint with Miami, D'onofrio had roamed the Temple sideline (also for a five-year stretch).