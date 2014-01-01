Manuel Allen | Wide Receiver

Manuel announced his decommitment via a very, very short statement on Twitter. He had initially opted in with HC Clay Helton and the Trojans at the beginning of January. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder ranks as Rivals No. 139 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton viewed this as a near-lock for the Trojans, but every now and then the key slips from the hand.

ESPN's Gerry Hamilton notes that USC four-star 2018 verbal WR commit Manuel Allen possesses "good length, excellent quickness off the line and explosive change of direction for his size."

"That ability to quickly change direction provides the ability to make multiple defenders miss and maximize yards after the catch," Hamilton writes. "He’s fast enough to take the top off the defense with his quickness off the line, and can make plays on the ball in the air with impressive body control." The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has another year to pack on a bit more playing weight before he joins the Trojans in 2018. There doesn't seem to be another program seriously threatening USC at this juncture. Hamilton believes that so long as the boat remains steady in terms of the coaching staff, they essentially have Allen on lock. On the ESPN Jr 300, Allen joins the party at No. 101.