Manuel Allen | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170

USC four-star 2018 verbal WR commit Manuel Allen has reopened his recruitment.
Manuel announced his decommitment via a very, very short statement on Twitter. He had initially opted in with HC Clay Helton and the Trojans at the beginning of January. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder ranks as Rivals No. 139 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton viewed this as a near-lock for the Trojans, but every now and then the key slips from the hand. Feb 25 - 12:48 PM
