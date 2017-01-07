Tanner Morgan | Quarterback

Minnesota's recruiting class surged from 77th in the nation to 49th after new HC P.J. Fleck flipped six recruits from Western Michigan to the Gophers following his hiring.

That didn't take long. Per Rivals, Fleck flipped the following six recruits to Minnesota in the hours after his hiring: three-star wide receiver Christopher Bell, three-star linebacker Trenton Guthrie, three-star quarterback Tanner Morgan, three-star offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, two-star defensive end Noah Hickcox, and two-star defensive end Esezi Otomewo. "Coach Fleck is a very dynamic recruiter," Guthrie added. "And he expects his recruits to also recruit. I’ll be calling around. And I definitely expect a few more guys to flip." Morgan, the quarterback, has graduated and plans to enroll early.