James Madison senior WR Rashard Davis caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-14 win over Youngstown State in the FCS Football Championship.

Davis wasn't exactly hauling in passes from all over the yard, but he did have one beauty. That 18-yard score came as the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder was drifting toward the left boundary of the end zone. He softly cradled the ball in stride and made sure to tap his toe in the instant before he went out of bounds. The catch was initially called an incompletion on the field before officials reviewed it and rightly awarded Davis his score. That one boosted James Madison to a 14-0 lead. They would eventually stretch that to 21-0 before halftime and while Youngstown State did make a few pushes to tighten the game up, they were unable to overcome the large early deficit. While Davis has never recorded more than 600 yards receiving in a season, this past season, he averaged 29.9 yards per punt return and scored on a quartet of those returns. Size concerns make him a draft longshot, though Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline does like his speed and burst.